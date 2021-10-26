iHeartRadio

Watch: How To Embarrass Your Kids At School Drop-Off

How many different ways can you embarrass your child dropping them off at school? A lot. 

@toniaerin

Used a Karaoke microphone and my only regret is that there weren’t more kiddos around! 🤣 Leave a comment with more ideas! 🤟🏼

♬ original sound - Tonia Erin

hah poor kid! Here's some more!

@toniaerin

##36SecondsOfLightWork ##parentingwin ##texas ##momlife

♬ original sound - Tonia Erin
@toniaerin

Just doing what any good parent would do… ##winning ##AEJeansHaveFun

♬ original sound - Tonia Erin
@toniaerin

We are going LIVE tomorrow, Friday 10/1, at 7pm CST! Come join us! 🤟🏼

♬ original sound - Tonia Erin
@toniaerin

Too far?? Nah 🤣 And excuse my voice cracking…I’m going through puberty 🤷🏻‍♀️ ##microphonemom 💜 @mehasrareuser

♬ original sound - Tonia Erin

-Jess

