Watch: Husband Goes In For Dog Food And Comes Out With New Pet

ducktiktok

Has it happened to you? You go into a store for ONE thing, and come out with a ton of stuff you probably didn't need?

Well...this husband went in for dog food, while his family waited in the car

...and he came back with a new pet!

@stephaniemchatton

Anybody else an impulse buyer? ##fyp ##foryoupage ##impulsebuying ##impulsebuy ##husbandwifecomedy ##husband

♬ Inside Their Head - TT remix

The family has now dedicated the TikTok account (@stephaniemchatton) to documenting the life of Goose the Duck.

@stephaniemchatton

##fyp ##foryoupage ##impulsebuying ##impulsebuy

♬ Ooh Ahh (My Life Be Like) [feat. Tobymac] - Grits
@stephaniemchatton

Goose takes his first trip to Lowe’s! ##Goosetheduck ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##husbandwifecomedy

♬ Drive Forever - Remix - Sergio Valentino

-Jess

