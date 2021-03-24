Watch: Husband Goes In For Dog Food And Comes Out With New Pet
Has it happened to you? You go into a store for ONE thing, and come out with a ton of stuff you probably didn't need?
Well...this husband went in for dog food, while his family waited in the car
...and he came back with a new pet!
@stephaniemchatton
Anybody else an impulse buyer? ##fyp ##foryoupage ##impulsebuying ##impulsebuy ##husbandwifecomedy ##husband♬ Inside Their Head - TT remix
The family has now dedicated the TikTok account (@stephaniemchatton) to documenting the life of Goose the Duck.
@stephaniemchatton
##fyp ##foryoupage ##impulsebuying ##impulsebuy♬ Ooh Ahh (My Life Be Like) [feat. Tobymac] - Grits
@stephaniemchatton
Goose takes his first trip to Lowe’s! ##Goosetheduck ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##husbandwifecomedy♬ Drive Forever - Remix - Sergio Valentino
-Jess