Watch: If Moira Rose Was The Voice On Your GPS

moiragps

Any Schitt's Creek fan will appreciate this.

TikTok user @mjudsonberry created a mock up of how it would sound if Schitt's Creek star Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) was the voice and personality of your GPS voice.

@mjudsonberry

##quaranteatime ##gps ##gpsvoice ##moirarose ##schittscreek ##schittstok ##parody ##googlemaps ##google @google ##comedy ##bestwishes ##warmestregards

♬ original sound - Michael Judson Berry

Buddy NAILED IT!

Actually, all his Schitt's Creek videos are bang on. 

@mjudsonberry

I geeked out very hard combing two of my favorite things! ##Clue and ##SchittsCreek ##quaranteatime ##flames ##cluemovie ##moirarose ##mrswhite ##wig ##parody

♬ original sound - Michael Judson Berry
@mjudsonberry

##QuaranTeaTime : ##returntonature ##schittscreek ##moirarose ##davidrose ##alexisrose ##alexis ##johnnyrose ##parody ##wig ##nature ##farm ##farmland ##windy

♬ original sound - Michael Judson Berry

-Jess

