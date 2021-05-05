Watch: If Moira Rose Was The Voice On Your GPS
Any Schitt's Creek fan will appreciate this.
TikTok user @mjudsonberry created a mock up of how it would sound if Schitt's Creek star Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) was the voice and personality of your GPS voice.
Buddy NAILED IT!
Actually, all his Schitt's Creek videos are bang on.
-Jess