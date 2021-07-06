iHeartRadio

Watch: Imagine Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition Sneak Peek

205187861_536871777329097_7601359892014123689_n

I pride myself on trying everything once. Getting an invite to the Imagine Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition was no different. When my friend bailed, I still went on my own. In the learning room you read up on the man himself Van Gogh. Move into the art exhibit and you are immersed into Van Gogh's art. Hard to explain, therefore I attached a video. 

 

@pkirbysdreamland

What to expect attending the Van Gogh exhibit in ##yeg. Perfect place to take yourself on a date 😉 ##vangogh ##alone

♬ original sound - pkirbysdreamland

 

Gogh get your tickets HERE ! HA See what I did there?! 

- Pam - 
Video from HERE 

