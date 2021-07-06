Watch: Imagine Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition Sneak Peek

I pride myself on trying everything once. Getting an invite to the Imagine Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition was no different. When my friend bailed, I still went on my own. In the learning room you read up on the man himself Van Gogh. Move into the art exhibit and you are immersed into Van Gogh's art. Hard to explain, therefore I attached a video.

Gogh get your tickets HERE ! HA See what I did there?!

- Pam -

Video from HERE