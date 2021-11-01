Watch: Indigenous Opening Ceremonies At The Oilers Game

Pulled out all the stops and it was a beautiful sight! Also a beautiful sound as the Edmonton Oilers hosted an Indigenous singer to kick things off. In the event you missed it, here's a few videos from Twitter.

Incredible pre-game performance by Darrell Brertton Jr. to kick things off on our Indigenous Celebration Night! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/FfPfRH6bcd — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 2, 2021

I am so honoured to now be working with the Edmonton Oilers as a designer and Indigenous consultant for the 2021/22 season. One of the fist things I helped facilitate and write is the video land acknowledgment that will now happen before every NHL game. @EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/wxi6PtcnVK — Lance Cardinal (@lancecardinal75) October 17, 2021

