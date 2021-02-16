Watch: It's A Bird. It's A Plane. It's A Big Ball Of Electricity.

Looks like a job for Ghostbusters! Don't ya think?! Instead Ghostbusters don't exist and this isn't a scene from a movie. Weather played a factor in the havoc that swept New Orleans. This video was posted by Chris Fitzmorris on Facebook.

One Twitter user replied, shedding some light on the what/why/where/how this happened.

Hey I’m an electrician and I see a lot of people asking what’s going on. Those are the primary lines on the very top. High voltage and dangerous. Usually anywhere from 12,000 to 20,000 volts. High voltage means the power station can transmit it much farther and with skinnier wire — Luke Berti (@Luke_Berti) February 16, 2021

Additional sightings from all over New Orleans.

This isn’t mine, the person Emily Moskau who deserves 📸on Facebook tagged @wdsu. I don’t know if they have a Twitter Handle.@MargaretOrr check out the havoc this weather is causing! pic.twitter.com/sJIywu97Kr — Ohh_snaps_April (@ohh_snaps_) February 15, 2021

