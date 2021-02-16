iHeartRadio

Watch: It's A Bird. It's A Plane. It's A Big Ball Of Electricity.

ball of fire

Looks like a job for Ghostbusters! Don't ya think?! Instead Ghostbusters don't exist and this isn't a scene from a movie. Weather played a factor in the havoc that swept New Orleans. This video was posted by Chris Fitzmorris on Facebook.

One Twitter user replied, shedding some light on the what/why/where/how this happened. 

 

Additional sightings from all over New Orleans. 

 

 

- Pam - 

Video from HERE
Image from HERE 

