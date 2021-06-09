Watch: Jack Black Agrees To Be In A Fans Grad Photos

Over and above Jack Black's acting/music career, he's pretty good at being a down to earth guy. Be it he's dancing on TikTok in his undies or he's wandering the park grounds where a graduation is taking place and agrees take part in a fans photoshoot for grad. He's a celebrity who doesn't take himself too seriously. The grad photoshoot happened recently and this is the result.

What I wouldnt give for a chance run in with Jack Black. I hope it would be in Vegas because who the hell knows what we'd get up to hahah A girl can dream.

- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE