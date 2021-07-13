Watch: Jackass Star Bit By Shark In #JackassSharkWeek Stunt

We all know it's happening. Jackass Forever - and I guess we know how wild it could get in the 4th installment.

To help get the hype rolling, Jackass was featured on Discovery Channel's Shark Week. Sean McInerney (AKA Poopies) ended up getting his hand bitten after attempting to literally “jump the shark” by jet skiing over a group of sharks. (he's ok by the way)

We also officially have the title for Jackas 4 and a few teaser photos dropped on Instagram for the upcoming film.

Expect a full trailer to be released July 20 and 'Jackass Forever' hits theatres October 22.