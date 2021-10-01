Watch: Jay Onrait Chats With Chuba Hubbard About Edmonton Donairs

Jay Onrait had Sherwood Park's Chuba Hubbard on his show last night, to chat about his growing role with the Panthers and his first NFL start, Sunday against Dallas and some hometown conversation came up.

Jay wanted to know what he missed about Edmonton, and made a great assumption that it may be Donairs.

Hey Edmonton–Sherwood Park, who’s down for a late night donair? We know Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) is! #YEG pic.twitter.com/UUcJZ2Mpta — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) October 1, 2021

-Jess