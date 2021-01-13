iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-1°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Joey Moss Tribute From Oilers Home Opener

joeyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

In the event you missed it! There were various tributes to the late Joey Moss during the Home Opener.

Oilers warm up jersey's had MOSS on the back. 

 

To the soundtrack of the Canadian National Anthem a tribute to Joey Moss. Only thing missing, BUTTS IN THE SEATS! 

 

 

Teaser to a special tribute to Joey Moss tomorrow Thursday Jan 14th, 2021

 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

Contests