Watch: Joey Moss Tribute From Oilers Home Opener
In the event you missed it! There were various tributes to the late Joey Moss during the Home Opener.
Oilers warm up jersey's had MOSS on the back.
Honouring one of the greatest teammates you could ask for. 🧡💙— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 14, 2021
#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/u554KQDInn
To the soundtrack of the Canadian National Anthem a tribute to Joey Moss. Only thing missing, BUTTS IN THE SEATS!
one last anthem. we miss you, joey. pic.twitter.com/L23lHv6H3D— zach laing (@zjlaing) January 14, 2021
Teaser to a special tribute to Joey Moss tomorrow Thursday Jan 14th, 2021