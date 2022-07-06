iHeartRadio

Watch: Kevin Smith Shares Clerks III Trailer

clearks111

It's finally...almost here. A third installment in the 'Clerks' franchise hits theatres for 2 nights only September 13 and 15 and here's our first look at a trailer.

In the third film, after suffering a heart attack, (just like Director and Silent Bob actor Kevin Smith did in real life back in 2018) Randal (Jeff Anderson) announces he’s going to make a movie about his life working in the convenience store. And as you can see, a lot of the usual suspects make an appearance. ;) 

The original 'Clerks' was released in 1994, with the follow-up 'Clerks II' in 2006. 

-Jess

 

 

