Watch: Kevin Smith Shares Clerks III Trailer

It's finally...almost here. A third installment in the 'Clerks' franchise hits theatres for 2 nights only September 13 and 15 and here's our first look at a trailer.

In the third film, after suffering a heart attack, (just like Director and Silent Bob actor Kevin Smith did in real life back in 2018) Randal (Jeff Anderson) announces he’s going to make a movie about his life working in the convenience store. And as you can see, a lot of the usual suspects make an appearance. ;)

In 1993 we made my first film, Clerks.

In 2006 we made my 7th film Clerks II.

This fall, my friends & I proudly present my 14th film - CLERKS III!

And today, we have a trailer!

Come see it with me on CLERKS III: THE CONVENIENCE TOUR! Get tickets now at https://t.co/pJCYU13Koa pic.twitter.com/cQ4T4Kmh4A — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 6, 2022

-Jess