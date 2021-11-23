Watch: Kickstarter Exceeded Expectations To Revamp Nightmare

This guy has been haunting my dreams for 30yrs?! Nightmare board game is 30yrs old! I remember being gifted this game. Putting in the VHS into the VCR for the very first time. The hum of the tape player. Then the nail biting game of your worst nightmare. Little did I know that would be adulthood. lol

A Kickstarter was created to revamp the beloved game, called Atmosfear. See the trailer below.

They've since exceeded their target. Here's for hoping this game comes to life!

- Pam -

Video from HERE

Image from HERE