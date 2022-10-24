iHeartRadio

Watch: Kid Absolutely Nails Metallica's Master of Puppets


shradmes

Check this out, kid plugs in and flawlessly busts out Master of Puppets.

@fixer17d Out in Cardiff and saw a kid plug in his #paulgilbert signature and thought I’d stick around. Did not expect to stay there with my jaw on the floor while he hammered out Master of Puppets flawlessly! #larsulrich #kirkhammett #jameshetfield #robtrujillo #metallica #metal #guitar #masterofpuppets #cardiff #busker #paulgilbert #strangerthings #rock #music #shred #solo #kids #kid ♬ original sound - joshblockwell

Shared on the ol TikTok and has been picked up by a few media outlets...

And, the best part is - Metallica SAW this.

-Jess

