Watch: Kid Absolutely Nails Metallica's Master of Puppets
Check this out, kid plugs in and flawlessly busts out Master of Puppets.
@fixer17d Out in Cardiff and saw a kid plug in his #paulgilbert signature and thought I’d stick around. Did not expect to stay there with my jaw on the floor while he hammered out Master of Puppets flawlessly! #larsulrich #kirkhammett #jameshetfield #robtrujillo #metallica #metal #guitar #masterofpuppets #cardiff #busker #paulgilbert #strangerthings #rock #music #shred #solo #kids #kid ♬ original sound - joshblockwell
Shared on the ol TikTok and has been picked up by a few media outlets...
And, the best part is - Metallica SAW this.
-Jess