Watch: Kid Cudi Pays Tribute to Kurt Cobain on SNL

A nice, fashionalble tribute to Cobain, on the week of his death anniversary.

Muscial guest on SNL this weekend, Kid Cudi wore a spaghetti-strapped floral sundress and oddly familiar green cardigan during his performance.

It's been 27 years since Kurt Cobain died. Which as of last week is now longer than he was alive.



Respect to @KidCudi for using his platform & @nbcsnl appearance to pay tribute to Kurt's legacy of struggle, authenticity, creativity for freedom, vulnerability, & individual style. pic.twitter.com/BItMNmKkMw — Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) April 11, 2021

Fans soon caught on that he was paying tribute to the late Kurt Cobain. (It was the 27th anniversary of his death earlier in the week April 5.)

If you don't recall, Cobain wore a very similar dress on the 1993 cover of a now-defunct British magazine 'The Face,' a year before his death.

The green cardigan was worn during Nirvana's infamous MTV Unplugged show.

Also of note, the Chris Farley shirt he dawned underneath the cardigan :)

-Jess