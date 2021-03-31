iHeartRadio

Watch: Kid Raids Her Parents Pantry And Takes What She Wants

pantry shopping is litttt

The interwebs are torn. Is it ok for a kid to raid their parents pantry - yes or no?! 

 

@cassidyhaydenn

my dad is the man who bought all of the toilet paper in the beginning of the pandemic i’m sorry ##hoarder ##theywontevennotice

♬ NeuroRNAmy. Shopping at my parents house - Amy Ruiz

 

The responses vary. 

@cassidyhaydenn

my dad is the man who bought all of the toilet paper in the beginning of the pandemic i’m sorry ##hoarder ##theywontevennotice

♬ NeuroRNAmy. Shopping at my parents house - Amy Ruiz

 

 

 

I've been guilty of helping myself to my parents pantry. I always asked and it was only when there were 5 of 1 thing. Like mustard. They still have 5 bottles of mustard on 'stand by' hahah 

- Pam - 

TikTok from HERE
Image from HERE 

