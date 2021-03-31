Watch: Kid Raids Her Parents Pantry And Takes What She Wants

The interwebs are torn. Is it ok for a kid to raid their parents pantry - yes or no?!

The responses vary.

So because I’m not a parent this pisses me off, parents y’all ok with your kids doing this??pic.twitter.com/0kPhIE4Z2W — Roberto CaTHOTli (@GhettoBasquiat) March 31, 2021

If you don’t grocery shop in your parents pantry when you visit, are you even adulting right? #freegroceries — Lauren Hampton (@laurenhampton44) November 2, 2020

this weekend i’m making the trek to my favorite grocery store it’s very bougie but exclusive so there won’t be a line 💅 it’s called My Parents’ Pantry — ᴍᴏʀɢᴀꜱᴍɪᴄ! ©️ (@mt_kleinberg) November 5, 2020

I've been guilty of helping myself to my parents pantry. I always asked and it was only when there were 5 of 1 thing. Like mustard. They still have 5 bottles of mustard on 'stand by' hahah

- Pam -

