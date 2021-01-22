Watch: Korn Front Man Explains The Band Almost Had A Different Name

Korn front man Jonathon Davis recently sat down to chat about the bands name, and how the iconic logo came to be.

It also came out that when they were choosing the bands name, Korn was ALMOST called...

Larry.

Larry was the name of the bands manager at the time, who apparently told them they could NOT call the band Korn.

In the chat with Revolver magazine Davis explained: "'Well, we're gonna name it Larry then,' and he's like, 'F**k you.' I'm like, 'It's gonna be either Larry or Korn. You f**kin' pick.'"

Once they decided on Korn, Davis said the logo came when he grabbed a crayon and simply wrote down Korn with his left hand.

-Jess