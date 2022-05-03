iHeartRadio

Watch: Korn Takes A Page From The Book of...Backstreet Boys?

kornbsb

Most unlikely back and forth ever? Perhaps.

Apparently the outfits on Korn's new music video for 'Worst Is On Its Way,' reminded them a bit too much of The Backstreet Boys.

So...they ran with it! The band shared their own rendition of BSB's 'I want it that way' 

@korn I never wanna hear you say… “Worst Is On Its Way” ♾ #korn #korntok #requiem #worstisonitsway #behindthevideo #backstreetboys #iwantitthatway #whowouldnt ♬ original sound - Korn

and a 'Who Wore It Better?'

@korn We had a little too much fun at our video shoot for #WorstIsOnItsWay, bringing it back to the TRL days… But REALLY, who did it better? #korn #korntok #requiem #whodiditbetter #backstreetboys ♬ original sound - Korn

Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys even answered back on TikTok:

@nickcarter #duet with @korn can someone please tell me how to do the hair and makeup? #fypシ #foryoupage #fyp #korn #kornstreet ♬ original sound - Korn

Nice little change up from all the bashing of bands lately at least!

-Jess

