Watch: Korn Takes A Page From The Book of...Backstreet Boys?
Most unlikely back and forth ever? Perhaps.
Apparently the outfits on Korn's new music video for 'Worst Is On Its Way,' reminded them a bit too much of The Backstreet Boys.
So...they ran with it! The band shared their own rendition of BSB's 'I want it that way'
@korn I never wanna hear you say… “Worst Is On Its Way” ♾ #korn #korntok #requiem #worstisonitsway #behindthevideo #backstreetboys #iwantitthatway #whowouldnt ♬ original sound - Korn
and a 'Who Wore It Better?'
@korn We had a little too much fun at our video shoot for #WorstIsOnItsWay, bringing it back to the TRL days… But REALLY, who did it better? #korn #korntok #requiem #whodiditbetter #backstreetboys ♬ original sound - Korn
Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys even answered back on TikTok:
@nickcarter #duet with @korn can someone please tell me how to do the hair and makeup? #fypシ #foryoupage #fyp #korn #kornstreet ♬ original sound - Korn
Nice little change up from all the bashing of bands lately at least!
-Jess