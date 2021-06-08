iHeartRadio

Watch: L.A. Rats Release Video For I've Been Everywhere

laratsvid

By now, you've probably heard the cover tune from the latest Rock Supergroup L.A. Rats.

The band just released a video for the Lucky Starr's 1962 hit, "I've Been Everywhere" (made famous by Stompin' Tom and Johnny Cash)

L.A. Rats consistes of Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx, John 5 (Marilyn Manson), and Tommy Clufetos (Dead Daisies, Black Sabbath, David Lee Roth Band)

The song will be featured in the upcoming Liam Neeson movie, "The Ice Road" out June 25.

-Jess
 

