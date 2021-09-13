iHeartRadio

Watch: Larry David Plugs His Ears At New York Event

larry David

So your telling me this isn't a scene from the up and coming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm?! Larry David attending New York Fashion Week, front row and plugging his ears. Which is THE MOST Larry David thing to do. Hence why nobody cares. Anybody else caught doing this front row I'm sure would have been escorted out. But what do I know? I'm just a simple civilian who will most likely never experience NYFW. HA 

 

 

Would you expect any less? I'm just surprised he's there in the first place. lol 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

