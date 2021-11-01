iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Law Enforcement Show Parents How To Raid Kid Room

suspect

Mountain Dew is always suspect! hahah Just kidding, I love doing the Dew! 

Coming off Halloween kids and parents alike are stashing candy. But where?! Maybe they're stashing other things. Law enforcement in the states shows you how to check. 

 

 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE 
Video from HERE 

12

Contests