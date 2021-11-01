Watch: Law Enforcement Show Parents How To Raid Kid Room

Mountain Dew is always suspect! hahah Just kidding, I love doing the Dew!

Coming off Halloween kids and parents alike are stashing candy. But where?! Maybe they're stashing other things. Law enforcement in the states shows you how to check.

Do you know how to properly search your child's room? 🤔👀📦 If not, stick around for our first episode of #ParentAware with Sgt. Gunsolley. Remember:



🌱To support and guide pre-teens and teenagers, you need to monitor what’s happening in their lives. pic.twitter.com/mee3xRqbLR — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) October 28, 2021

- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE