Watch: Leafs Fans React To Playoff Loss

Emotions run high in sports, even more so during the playoffs. Toronto Maple Leaf fans were hopeful this year, as they are every year. Here's how fans have responded on Twitter. 

 

 

 

 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
 

