Watch: Leafs Fans React To Playoff Loss
Emotions run high in sports, even more so during the playoffs. Toronto Maple Leaf fans were hopeful this year, as they are every year. Here's how fans have responded on Twitter.
Well https://t.co/JKjGEc6B3o pic.twitter.com/Au2UrPLyhJ— Corwin (@corwinmc) June 1, 2021
Asking @MapleLeafs players if they wouldn’t mind being pallbearers at my funeral, just so they can let me down one last time ... 🥁 #leafs #choke— Andrew Hunter (@andrewdhunter) June 1, 2021
Idk whats going to be more painful, the 💩 im going to take in the morning after the taco bell, or watching the leafs play #TorontoMapleLeafs #Game7 #Choke— Matthew Gemzała (@MGemzala) June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021
Yeah sex is great and all but have you ever watched the Toronto Maple Leafs get eliminated in the first round of the playoffs again and again?— Zach (@ZCarr39) June 1, 2021
