Watch: Lebron Walks Out Of Game With Over 5 Min. Left & Reactions

Pissed about the game or treating an ankle injury?

LeBron heading back to the locker room early, perhaps to get treatment on his sore ankle.



(via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/N9IFEcrADL — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 2, 2021

Either way...people are PISSED.

This is how I will always remember @KingJames he is a Quitter, we have seen it too many times, always HIS team until they loose, then he disappears, pouts, sits at the end of the bench! Youngsters out there...this is NOT how you handle defeat..quitting is the easiest thing to do! https://t.co/o0CdYyp5QK — Ben McDonald (@realbenmcdonald) June 2, 2021

.@ShannonSharpe on the Lakers blowout loss to the Suns:



"LeBron is the ring leader, he gets the lion's share of the credit when things go well, so it's only fair I give him lion's share of the blame when things are bad. I expected him to be better." pic.twitter.com/vaylZ0V2dd — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 2, 2021

Here we go again. The Drama King leaves the bench with 5:40 left in this blowout and walks quickly up the tunnel to the locker room. Guess he doesn't want to sit through the rest of this embarrassment like his teammates have to. Guess he doesn't want to be associated w this shame — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 2, 2021

What’s the argument for Lebron leaving the bench early? I’m not making this some big MJ vs Lebron thing or an indictment on his legacy.



I’m just curious if there’s anyone that thinks it’s normal and that he doesn’t look like a complete asshole to his teammates in that moment. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 2, 2021

We all know James' has walked off the court before when emotions were high, but never with this much time left in the game. During Game 3 of the NBA Finals last year, James walked into the locker room before the game ended.

-Jess