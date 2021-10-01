iHeartRadio

Watch: Limp Bizkit Drops New Song Dad Vibes

dadvives

Dad. Vibes.

Well, we've seen Fred Durst's new look, and now it kind of makes sense. 

After teasing a new song during their set at Lollapalooza, Limp Bizkit has released their first new song in 7 years.

Have a listen to 'Dad Vibes.'

Commitment to the role, nice work Mr. Durst.

-Jess

 

