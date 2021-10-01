Watch: Limp Bizkit Drops New Song Dad Vibes
Dad. Vibes.
Well, we've seen Fred Durst's new look, and now it kind of makes sense.
Limp Bizkit debuted a new song called "Dad Vibes" at Lollapalooza this weekend: https://t.co/wnojSdauUU @limpbizkit @freddurst pic.twitter.com/9xKe7gENtu— Consequence (@consequence) August 3, 2021
After teasing a new song during their set at Lollapalooza, Limp Bizkit has released their first new song in 7 years.
Have a listen to 'Dad Vibes.'
Commitment to the role, nice work Mr. Durst.
-Jess