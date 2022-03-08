Watch: Little Girl Singing Let It Go In Shelter in Ukraine
This little angel keeping hope and love alive.
Little girl singing "Let it go" in a shelter#UkraineRussianWar #Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/6gfcUoiwJJ— Ankita Jain (@Ankita20200) March 6, 2022
The video quickly went viral, and caught the attention of the writers of 'Let It Go.'
Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice,— Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) March 7, 2022
My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening! https://t.co/j8CnDSNJw8
-Jess