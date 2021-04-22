Watch: Longest Water Slide In The World. Confirmed By Guinness World Records

Pick your pleasure. The internet is full of them. Your a foodie? There's a YouTube channel for that. Your a tech nerd? There's a blogger who covers that. Your a water slide fanatic? There's hundreds of videos for that! I coined the term 'Water Slide Porn' and let me tell you when I came across this video I was EXCITED!

You are at the very least intrigued because... well your still reading this. Or this is the closest thing to a sunny vacation your going to get for the time being. lol ENJOY!

- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE