Watch: Make Mashed Potato's With Potato Chips Pam Kirby The title of this video is misleading. It says ' best mashed potato hack ever', I will argue that statement till my last dying breath. What do you think? - Pam - Image from HERE Video from HERE WATCH: The Official Trailer For The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Watch: Woman Warns Others NOT To Use Gorilla Glue As Hair Product Serj Tankian Previews Solo EP With New Music Video Contests Win An iHeart to Heart with Foo Fighters Join the Bear Rock Squad Update on Prize Pick Up