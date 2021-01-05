Watch: Makeup Artist Shares Very Expensive Destruction By Her Kids

Ooo. That stings.

Jaylynn Butler, a Wisconsin mother of 2 ended 2020 on a rough night.

Butler shared a video on TikTok of the 'heartbreaking' scene she came home to on New Year's Eve. Her children had found Mom's makeup stash and destroyed pretty much everything.

Not a big deal? Well, Mom is a makeup artist, so we're talking thousands of dollars in products here.

'Spare the rod, spoil the child... now I understand what they meant,' she adds at the end of the video.

-Jess