Watch: Makeup Artist Shares Very Expensive Destruction By Her Kids
Ooo. That stings.
Jaylynn Butler, a Wisconsin mother of 2 ended 2020 on a rough night.
Butler shared a video on TikTok of the 'heartbreaking' scene she came home to on New Year's Eve. Her children had found Mom's makeup stash and destroyed pretty much everything.
Not a big deal? Well, Mom is a makeup artist, so we're talking thousands of dollars in products here.
This is what I get for being nice mommy. I’m a makeup artist so yeah I was a little distraught see my hard earned money in the sink..##Welcome2021 ##fyp♬ Cry Baby (feat. DaBaby) - Megan Thee Stallion
I got the call right at midnight, 2020 said “real quick before I go...” Does anyone know how to get shadow out of carpet? ##Welcome2021 ##fyp ##disaster♬ original sound - Jaylynn Butler
'Spare the rod, spoil the child... now I understand what they meant,' she adds at the end of the video.
