iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Makeup Artist Shares Very Expensive Destruction By Her Kids

tiktokmakeup2

Ooo. That stings. 

Jaylynn Butler, a Wisconsin mother of 2 ended 2020 on a rough night.

Butler shared a video on TikTok of the 'heartbreaking' scene she came home to on New Year's Eve. Her children had found Mom's makeup stash and destroyed pretty much everything.

Not a big deal? Well, Mom is a makeup artist, so we're talking thousands of dollars in products here.

@jaybeamua

This is what I get for being nice mommy. I’m a makeup artist so yeah I was a little distraught see my hard earned money in the sink..##Welcome2021 ##fyp

♬ Cry Baby (feat. DaBaby) - Megan Thee Stallion
@jaybeamua

I got the call right at midnight, 2020 said “real quick before I go...” Does anyone know how to get shadow out of carpet? ##Welcome2021 ##fyp ##disaster

♬ original sound - Jaylynn Butler

'Spare the rod, spoil the child... now I understand what they meant,' she adds at the end of the video. 

-Jess

Contests