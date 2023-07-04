iHeartRadio

Watch: Massive Tornado Touches Down Near Disbury on Canada Day


storm

This was wild. A Canada Day tornado damaged a number of homes when it touched down in Mountain View County near Didsbury, AB Saturday afternoon.

A few videos and photos were floating around online:

Didsbury RCMP say a large tornado touched down at Highway 2 and 581 specifically, and the twister ranged from 1-2km wide. 14 houses were damaged, 5 of which were destroyed. Although the damage was extensive, there only minor injuries. One woman was trapped in her basement when the tornado hit, but she was rescued and only suffered minor injuries.
Unfortunately reports of 25 cows and 20 chickens were killed, and one horse needed to be euthanized. (via CTV Edmonton)

