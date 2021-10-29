Watch: Metallica Offering MasterClass To Teach You How To Be A Band

They may have had their ups and downs, but Metallica has stood the test of time for bands, and I think I'm good with calling them experts!

Well, now they are offering up their expertise!

Metallica has launched a MasterClass where they will be teaching musicians about 'being a band.'

Unloading all their knowledge since '81, Metallica will help students out with anything and everything like communicating with your bandmates, navigating collaborations, songwriting and managing criticism.

Frontman and co-founder James Hetfield is looking forward to sharing more than 40 years experience with people, "In our class we not only teach MasterClass members how we write songs and find inspiration for our music, but how the experiences we've had together have contributed to successful creative collaboration." (via UltimateClassicRock)

