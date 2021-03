LIVE on TV's across God's green earth Metallica performs 'Battery'. From Metallica's Master of Puppets album, celebrating it's 35th Anniversary #HORNSUP

Shredding commences at 3min mark. If your laying in bed trying to sleep #sorrynotsorry . This ain't no lullaby, unless your a metal head of course. lol

- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE