Watch: Metallica Shares 3 New Versions of Wherever I May Roam

Metallica has shared 3 new versions of 'Wherever I Roam,' featured on their 30th anniversary reissue of 'The Black Album,' due out September 10th.

Two versions of the song are covers by J.Balvin and Jon Pardi, while the third is an unreleased live rendition from 1991 at Day On The Green in Oakland.

Balvin is a Reggae artist and Jon Pardi's forte is country music - well...let's give it a go!

"The Metallica Blacklist" will feature quite the star-studded cast performing Metallica songs. The anniversary album will feature covers from 53 different artists including: St. Vincent, Sam Fender, and Miley Cyrus.

You can pre-order HERE.

Fans can also look forward to a new book, 'The 24.95 Book,' coming later this summer.

-Jess