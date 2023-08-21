Watch: MiLB Team Hosts Annual Seinfeld Night With Elaine Dance Contest

This is great! Minor League Baseball team the Brooklyn Cyclones hosted their annual Seinfeld Night on Saturday. The team describes it as: "...basically a Seinfeld fan convention with a baseball game in the background."

What’s the deal with Seinfeld Night?



The Brooklyn Cyclones will host the annual event on Saturday, and it’s become as real and spectacular as everhttps://t.co/awAJMG1BP5 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 18, 2023

The team has been running the special promo night since 2014, which marked the 25th anniversary of one of the most popular sitcoms of the 90's. Apparently it just keeps growing in popularity and tickets are tough to come by if you wait until the last minute. (via NBCNewYork)

Wacky awesomeness at the Brooklyn Cyclones Seinfeld Night (or Seinclone Night, if you prefer). @BKCyclones pic.twitter.com/JCUPQuLJlQ — Couch Potato Cop (@CouchPotatoCop) August 20, 2023

Giveaways, Seinfeld themed contests and they end the night with an Elaine-themed dance contest!

Tonight the Brooklyn Cyclones hosted their annual Seinfeld Night along with the epic an Elaine dance contest that once again did not disappoint and you gotta love The Wiz hosting it 🤣



Via @NewYorkNico pic.twitter.com/viPMCILeJf — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 20, 2023

Alright Seinfeld fans, plan your vacation around this one for next year!

Thank you to the close-talkers, low-talkers, anti-dentites, baldists, double-dippers, high-talkers, and those with the Kavorka who made Seinfeld Night so much fun. It was one for the record books -- our largest crowd since 2015. pic.twitter.com/MZ50GReYph — Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) August 20, 2023

