Watch: MiLB Team Hosts Annual Seinfeld Night With Elaine Dance Contest


elainedance

This is great! Minor League Baseball team the Brooklyn Cyclones hosted their annual Seinfeld Night on Saturday. The team describes it as: "...basically a Seinfeld fan convention with a baseball game in the background."

The team has been running the special promo night since 2014, which marked the 25th anniversary of one of the most popular sitcoms of the 90's. Apparently it just keeps growing in popularity and tickets are tough to come by if you wait until the last minute. (via NBCNewYork

 Giveaways, Seinfeld themed contests and they end the night with an Elaine-themed dance contest!

Alright Seinfeld fans, plan your vacation around this one for next year!

-jess

 

