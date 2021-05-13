iHeartRadio

Watch: MLB Padres Fan Sucker Punches Rockies Fan Out Cold

one punch

Stories of MLB baseball fans isn't as common as say soccer and football. However that's not to say it doesn't happen. Without backstory this is insane. With backstory this is insane. Watch the mod tackle the puncher following the throw. 

 

Another angle

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

