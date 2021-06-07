Watch: Mom Shares Bag of No Birthday Tradition

Add this to the list of parenting hacks we learned online!

This Mom celebrates birthday's somewhat the same every year WITH a bag of...No.

Mama Jenny Cimato came up with the idea after the countless errand running with her daughter and always saying 'NO' to anything extra.

"What I decided to do was, once a year for her birthday I'd go and I'd get all of those items that she'd ask for that I normally said no to, and I'd put 'em in a bag for her birthday." Voila! The Bag of No was born, and now it's apparently her daughters fave gift every year!

What happens when she asks for a car?

-Jess