Watch: Mountain Climber Fights Off A Bear

Add this to this list of situations I would not survive...this is WILD.

Earlier this month a climber was descending a rocky ridge on Mt. Futago in Japan. All of a sudden the climber was face-to-face with a charging black bear. Seems as though it may have been protecting a cub.

This mountain climber fighting off this bear is WILD!!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/1XEohWioaP — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) October 17, 2022

As you can see in the video, the climber was able to ward off the bear's initial attack, but apparently had to KEEP "fighting it off with punches and kicks at the animal's head -- and all while managing not to fall off the face of the cliff." (via TMZ)

Here's the FULL Video:

The climber has apparently admitted that "he was the one invading the bear's territory ... but he had no choice but to defend himself after the bear attacked."

-Jess