Watch: Move Over Arm Wrestling, Prove Your Strength With Pan-Slapping

Don't try this at home? But, I have a feeling some might! haha

Making the rounds on Twitter is a "Pan-Slapping Contest," from a Renaissance fair. Yep, just 2 people, dressed as knights, and taking turns hitting each other in the helmet with a skillet until one of them falls.

My fave response I saw was, 'this is why women live longer than men.' (via @travisakers)

-Jess