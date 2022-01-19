iHeartRadio

Watch: New Lord Of The Rings Series First Look

lotrings

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power launches September 2, 2022 and we have our first look. 

The new Amazon Prime series will be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels. 

Follow their Twitter account HERE for updates.

-Jess

