Watch: New Trend For Clearing Sinuses With Garlic Doesn't Work?!

A TikTok trend was wrong and did more damage than good?

Well...I never...

The latest fix-it trend on TikTok encourages users to shove cloves of garlic up each of their nostrils to clear the mucus out. Get rid of a stuffy nose that simple? Hell ya!

Except no, don't do it.

Ear, Nose, and Throat specialist Erich Voigt says the trend is "terrible."

While it may seem in a few videos that the garlic IS clearing everything out, according to Voigt, "the body wants to immediately expel the garlic and its chemicals, so it’s creating an overflow of mucus to flush out that irritant."

Also adding this helpful tip: "It’s not advisable to put any food item up your nose." (via NYPost)

-Jess