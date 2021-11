Thank goodness for the dash cam. I can't believe we were driving around without one for so long. This accident seems ordinary but the end is the cherry on top. I hope everyone is ok including the guy walking across the street!

This video is insane



pic.twitter.com/sLCmVIic7E — Macharia (@TheMacharia) November 22, 2021

- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE