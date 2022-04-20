iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Novoselic, Thayil, Cameron Supergroup First Performance

supergroup

Last week 3rd Secret dropped their debut single, introducing the new Grunge supergroup to the world.

Now, we have video of the bands first live performance. 3rd Secret secretly filmed their performance of 'I Chose Me,' at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

3rd Secret consists of Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), and Matt Cameron (Peal Jam, Soundgarden).
Rounding out the lineup is Jon "Bubba" Dupree (Void), Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson on vocals.

You can stream the bands debut self titled album now!

-Jess

 

12

Contests