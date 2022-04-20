Watch: Novoselic, Thayil, Cameron Supergroup First Performance

Last week 3rd Secret dropped their debut single, introducing the new Grunge supergroup to the world.

Now, we have video of the bands first live performance. 3rd Secret secretly filmed their performance of 'I Chose Me,' at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

3rd Secret consists of Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), and Matt Cameron (Peal Jam, Soundgarden).

Rounding out the lineup is Jon "Bubba" Dupree (Void), Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson on vocals.

You can stream the bands debut self titled album now!

-Jess