Watch: Oilers Forward Zack Kassian Hits The Ice During Fight

Explanation from TSN 's Ryan Rishaug @TSNRyanRishaug

Canucks had been in and around Smiths space all night. Kassian drops the gloves with Macewan, scary finish as he hits head on the ice and appeared to be out cold. Helped off with towel on side of his head. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 8, 2021

All game Kassian was after MacEwan. This is how it ended. pic.twitter.com/RkdJOjPZet — Lord of the Mews🍍 (@inthemews) October 8, 2021

Kassian face hit the ice at end of fight with McEwan and trainers rushed out. He is up and was able to skate off. Towel covering front/side of his face/head. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 8, 2021

"He's got a pretty good bump on his head from hitting the ice but he was in good spirits & was telling jokes when I came & saw him after the game."



Coach Tippett provided an encouraging update on Kassian following tonight's #Oilers win. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 8, 2021

