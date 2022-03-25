Watch: Oilers Honour Amazing And Inspirational Fan, Ben

iHeartRadio

Thursday night at Rogers Place was all about Ben.

We heard ahead of the game, that this brave little warrior would be the Scotiabank Skater at the game, but it ended up being so much than that for this courageous young fan.
At only 5-years-old, Ben Stetler is battling stage 4 brain cancer, and will soon be starting another of radiation sessions next week. A win was great, but last night was truly just about Ben. 

He was even named MVP of the night

And of course the press wanted to speak with him.

Beautiful message from his family:

We love you Ben! All of Edmonton is rooting for you little man. Keep fighting! 

-Jess

