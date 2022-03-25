Watch: Oilers Honour Amazing And Inspirational Fan, Ben

Thursday night at Rogers Place was all about Ben.

We heard ahead of the game, that this brave little warrior would be the Scotiabank Skater at the game, but it ended up being so much than that for this courageous young fan.

At only 5-years-old, Ben Stetler is battling stage 4 brain cancer, and will soon be starting another of radiation sessions next week. A win was great, but last night was truly just about Ben.

Tomorrow Ben gets to be the @EdmontonOilers Scotia bank skater and he couldn’t be more excited! He’ll be skating on the ice and standing with Connor for the anthems. Make sure to look for Ben on tv and cheer loud for him if you’re at the game! #yeg #oilers pic.twitter.com/aArBUjBptr — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) March 23, 2022

It was an honour to have such an inspirational #Oilers fan as our @Scotiabank Skater.



Five-year-old Ben Stelter has been battling glioblastoma & starts another round of radiation soon. We wanted to show him all our love & support.



You've got this, Ben. 🧡💙#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/sHrVGHMU20 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 25, 2022

He was even named MVP of the night

What a great night pic.twitter.com/FecVZnW74H — Connor Halley (@ConnorHalley) March 25, 2022

And of course the press wanted to speak with him.

Tonight's MVP Ben joins Zach for his post-game media availability & well... you just have to watch. 🥺 @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers | @ZachHyman pic.twitter.com/Eq5tayIvlO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 25, 2022

Beautiful message from his family:

What an amazing night! Thank you so much @scotiabank @brian_d_porter @ashifmawji @EdmontonOilers and everyone else that made the night so special for Ben and our family. We are so grateful for everything. Ben is on cloud nine and will never forget this night! Our hearts are full! pic.twitter.com/pHteQBA4EZ — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) March 25, 2022

There’s so many photos to post, we’ll keep posting them as we go through them! pic.twitter.com/Ft4dYGMGiD — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) March 25, 2022

We love you Ben! All of Edmonton is rooting for you little man. Keep fighting!

-Jess