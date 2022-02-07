iHeartRadio

Watch: Olympic Village Athlete Rooms - Summer VS Winter

roomtour

Remember the cardboard box beds for the Athletes during the summer Olympics? 

@tillykearns Reply to @lifeofriley2 ♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) - Fleetwood Mac

Well, the rooms are a lot nicer in Beijing!

Team USA Snowboarder Shaun White shared a tour of his room:

@shaunwhite Reply to @bettywhitesangel100 Here it is 🤝 @olympics @teamusa #Olympics #TikTokPartner #LearnOnTikTok ♬ original sound - Profile

Do all the athletes get to enjoy these digs? Dang! Nicer than any apartment I lived in! 

-Jess

