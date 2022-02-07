Watch: Olympic Village Athlete Rooms - Summer VS Winter

Remember the cardboard box beds for the Athletes during the summer Olympics?

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes



Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.



I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

Well, the rooms are a lot nicer in Beijing!

Team USA Snowboarder Shaun White shared a tour of his room:

Do all the athletes get to enjoy these digs? Dang! Nicer than any apartment I lived in!

