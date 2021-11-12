iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: One Winnipegger Single Handedly Gets Traffic Flowing

vehicle

As we here in Edmonton anticipate our first snowfall of the year. Winnipeg got it's first dump of snow this week. Like clock work there were issues in traffic. Winnipeg Transportation Management Centre has eyes and ears everywhere. Here's a clip of one man HANDLING TRAFFIC! #notallheroswearcapes 

 

 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

12

Contests