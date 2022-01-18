iHeartRadio

Watch: Ottawa Woman Stops To Take Selfie On Sinking Car

selfie

Wait. Lemme take a selfie?

via GIPHY

Good lord. 

Residents in Ottawa came to the rescue after a driver was spotted speeding across the ice on the Rideau River and eventually her vehicle broke through the ice. Acting quickly, some bystanders managed to grab a kayak from a neighbours yard and pull the woman to safety before her car was completely submerged. 
But, before that happened - the woman stopped to...you guessed it - SNAP A SELFIE!!! 

Police say the driver has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code of Canada. (via CTV Ottawa)

 

-Jess

