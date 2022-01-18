Watch: Ottawa Woman Stops To Take Selfie On Sinking Car

Wait. Lemme take a selfie?

Good lord.

Residents in Ottawa came to the rescue after a driver was spotted speeding across the ice on the Rideau River and eventually her vehicle broke through the ice. Acting quickly, some bystanders managed to grab a kayak from a neighbours yard and pull the woman to safety before her car was completely submerged.

But, before that happened - the woman stopped to...you guessed it - SNAP A SELFIE!!!

She captured the moment with a selfie while people hurried and worried to help her. 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ML6zWlSa9m — Lynda Douglas (@MammaMitch) January 17, 2022

Glad everyone is safe - here is a video from our backyard as it went by pic.twitter.com/NI2nStMkvy — Sacha Gera (@SachaGera) January 17, 2022

Police say the driver has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code of Canada. (via CTV Ottawa)

-Jess