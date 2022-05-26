iHeartRadio

Watch: Over 1,000 Musicians Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

herotaylor

You remember Rockin' 1000? It's been a while, but for the first time in 3 years the group of over 1,000 musicians from 25 countries gathered at Stade de France for a show.

You might remember their first show was to get the attention of the Foo Fighters is hopes that they would come play a show in the small town of Cesena, Italy. (WATCH HERE) It's only fitting that this show would be a tribute and special performance of 'My Hero,' in memory of Foo's drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In front of a crowd of 50,000 people, the show also featured covers from The Who, Rage Against the Machine, Pink Floyd, The White Stripes, and Guns N’ Roses.

-Jess

