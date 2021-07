(Don't worry, they sped up the video so it's not actually 8 minutes long) If the thought of backing into a parking stall already stresses you out, you're not alone.

This driver was caught on camera taking 8 minutes to back into a parking stall.

'UK's worst parker' takes 8 minutes to reverse into a spot after 10 attempts pic.twitter.com/Z7ThqMKSWw — The Sun (@TheSun) July 12, 2021

Feel better about your parking skills?

- Jess