Watch: Papa Roach Drops New Single and Video - No Apologies

That's more like it!

Back to basics maybe? Sounds like classic Papa Roach to me.



Papa Roach dropped the new music video for their latest single, 'No Apologies' yesterday (June 14)

From frontman Jacoby Shaddix: "Life is art. Art is life. We continue to blur the lines. The video for 'No Apologies' is an expression of love and forgiveness. A story we can all learn and grow from. I know I did. Its real. Its raw. Its life. A must see."

The new single comes from the band’s recently released 11th studio album Ego Trip. The band is also about to hit the road on a co-headline Rockzilla Summer Tour with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

-Jess