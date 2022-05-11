iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: People Admit To Peeing In Pool At Swim Up Bar

swimp

I think this is one of those things we all try not to think about...

Drinking all day at the swim up bar, Of COURSE there are people that pee in the pool! 

After @twofoodpiggies shared this video claiming that people do it...the comments did NOT lie with several people fessing up to the act. 

@twofoodpiggies One girl didn’t understand why some people were leaving the pool to use the washroom 😳 #riubajacalifornia #swimupbar #poolaccident ♬ оригинальный звук - 🤍

-Jess

12

Contests