Do you sing while you work? Hum a tune? Whistle a little ditty?

One plumber went into a house to tackle a plumbing job and left with a music career. Little did the plumber know he was in the house of a music mogul. Signing him shortly after the job was done. A modern day Cinderalla story. For more on the story see HERE



- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE